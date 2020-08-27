With more than 9 lakh tests in last 24 hour, India tests nearly 3.9 crore

Timely diagnosis furnishes opportunities to isolate or hospitalise the positive cases adequately in advance for appropriate treatment. This in turn facilitates lower mortality rates and speedy recovery.

Following this tenet, India’s cumulative tests reach nearly 3.9 crore today. 9,24,998 lakh tests were conducted in last 24 hours across the country. This has spurred the total tests to 3,85,76,510.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), India’s total COVID-19 recoveries have surpassed cross 2.5 million today. Recovery of 25,23,771 patients has been made possible because of effective implementation of the policy of the centre-led policies that have been effectively been implemented by the State/UT governments. 56,013 COVID patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. India’s Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients today stands at 76.24%.

India has posted nearly 18 lakh (17,97,780) recoveries than the active cases (7,25,991 which are under active medical care). The sustained high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases, comprises 21.93% of the total positive cases.

A focus on Standard of Care protocol as described in the Clinical Management Protocol of Ministry of Health Ministry, better skilled doctors in the ICUs and hospitals, improved ambulance services, use of non-invasive oxygen and use of investigational therapies have led to the national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) maintaining its downward slide. It has further slumped to stand at 1.83% today. 10 States/UTs are faring better in terms of Recovery Rate than the national average.

The exponential rise in the country-wide has been made possible through a graded expansion of the testing lab network. The total number of labs has risen to 1550 so far, including 993 labs in the government sector and 557 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 795 (Govt: 460 + Private: 335)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 637 (Govt: 499 + Private: 138)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 118 (Govt: 34 + Private: 84)