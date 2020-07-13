With Deputy Sachin Pilot declaring rebellion, Gehlot government in Rajasthan plunges into crisis

Sachin claimed that the Gehlot government has been reduced to a minority as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him.

In a statement, he said some independent MLAs have pledged their support to him.

Sachin Pilot said he will not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled to be held on Monday.

Sachin’s supporters said he is camping in Delhi and is upset over a notice sent to him by Rajasthan police. The notice from the Special Operations Group (SOG) has sought time from him to record a statement on an alleged plot to topple the Gehlot government. Supporters say the notice is meant to humiliate him.

Meanhile Gehlot had on Saturday alleged that the opposition BJP is trying to lure Congress MLAs to topple the state government. The BJP has dismissed the claim, saying the recent developments only reflected a power struggle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and gthe rift within the Congress party.