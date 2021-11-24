Wipro selected as member of Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Wipro has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) – 2021 for the twelfth year in succession. Wipro’s unbroken track record is unique for the IT Services sector.

This year saw a record 3455 companies assessed from around the world, of which 322 made it to the DJSI (World) index for 2021-2022. The IT Services sector saw 91 companies participating globally of which nine have been selected in the World Index. Wipro is also part of DJSI (Emerging Markets), and is one of the only two companies from the IT services sector in India.

