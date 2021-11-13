Wipro joins CargoWise Service Partner Network

Wipro has joined CargoWise Service Partner Network to enable global supply chain transformation. As a partner, Wipro will leverage the CargoWise logistics execution platform to help transportation and logistics companies stay ahead of the competition, and accelerate their business value from freight forwarding, customs, track and trace, transportation optimization and warehouse management. Wipro with its deep expertise in logistics process modernization, frameworks and supply-chain support services will offer a three-month certification course to train consultants, streamline planning and help scale supply-chain competencies.

