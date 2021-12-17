Wipro gains on signing agreement to acquire LeanSwift Solutions

Wipro is currently trading at Rs. 656.10, up by 12.65 points or 1.97% from its previous closing of Rs. 643.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 657.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 666.40 and Rs. 653.75 respectively. So far 214921 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 739.80 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 348.30 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 666.40 and Rs. 635.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 360603.84 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 11.74% and 12.60% respectively.

Wipro has signed an agreement to acquire LeanSwift Solutions, a Florida, US headquartered system integrator of Infor Products whose service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations.

The acquisition aligns with Wipro’s strategy to invest and expand its cloud transformation business through Wipro FullStride Cloud Services. LeanSwift through its capabilities in both the consulting and implementation space, will complement Wipro’s Infor cloud practice, and will also establish Wipro as a market leader in the Infor industry cloud services. The combined entity will provide Wipro an edge in key transformation deals, especially in the manufacturing and distribution industry, combining Infor CloudSuite and broader cloud-native digital capabilities.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.