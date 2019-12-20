Winter chills in several North Indian states

Cold waves continues in several North Indian states today as mercury continued its downward spiral with the national capital recording its lowest temperature of the season.

Due to persistence of low clouds over northern parts of the country, the prevailing cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 2 days.

Its intensity & spread very likely to decrease over above areas thereafter.

The dense fog also hangs low over the Delhi-NCR. Dense fog has developed over Delhi with visibility of 50-150 meters at many places. Visibility in adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad drop to 200 meters.

The pollution levels have also spiked in Delhi NCR region. The air quality has deteriorated in Delhi and reached severe category today.

IMD has predicted air quality to improve on Saturday in case of rain but may remain in very poor category.

Pollution levels in DELHI and NCR:

DELHI 420 which is of severe category

FARIDABAD 407 also in severe category

GURUGRAM 336 is in very poor category

GHAZIABAD 450 is in severe category

NOIDA 432 also in severe category

