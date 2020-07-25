Win a Samsung Microwave this Raksha Bandhan with Samsung’s #AddMoreMithas Social Media Contest

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Samsung India, today, announced its unique #AddMoreMithas social media contest.

To celebrate the incredible bond of love between brother and sister, Samsung has launched #AddMoreMithas social media contest on their social media platforms, inviting entries via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To participate in the Contest, participants need to take a screenshot of their brother’s favourite dessert from the contest video post and upload it in the comments section using the hash-tag #AddMoreMithaas and tagging @SamsungIndia. One can submit their entries from July 26, 2020 till July 28, 2020.

Additionally, as a tribute to celebrate the unifying and ever-lasting bond of love, care and respect between brothers and sisters, Samsung will announce two winners who will receive SlimFry Smart Ovens from Samsung and enjoy their favourite desserts. The winners will be announced on August 13, 2020.

The Samsung Slim Fry Microwave Oven, through its SlimFry Technology, allows the users to enjoy healthier fried food without a deep fryer. It combines a grill with warm air circulation, so food is cooked crispy inside and out using only a touch of oil. Enjoy guilt-free indulgence this Raksha Bandhan with no greasy pans or splatters! Not only is the Microwave oven packed with powerful ‘Make for India’ features like Roti & Naan Function, it also allows the customers to choose from a wide variety of pre-programmed local recipes on the Samsung app and enjoy familiar flavours with the simple touch of a button. Additionally, it is durable, easy to clean, hygienic and 99.9% bacteria free and comes with 10 year warranty.

This Raksha Bandhan give yourself an opportunity to revive the fun moments shared with your brother and also a great chance to create fresh memories.

Full details about the contest and terms and conditions can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/notes/samsung/addmoremithaas-contest-terms-and-conditions/10157387274825267/