Willpower and determination pays for our success in the long run towards our goal: Ankur Rana

Ankur Rana believed in this concept of grasping every opportunity that comes in the way and acquired skills to enhance his expertise as a professional.

After completing his schooling from Army Public School Meerut, he completed his graduation in B.Com from D.N College which is affiliated to Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut.

While studying, he indulged in polishing his potential through every means possible. He was a part of NCC (National Cadet Corps) in college and has got a “B” grade in NCC “C” Certification.

Since he hails from a family that has a history of serving in the Indian Army, he was motivated to join the military.

So, he dedicated himself to improve his skillset so that he joins the army. He has given Service Selection Board Interview seven times in Allahabad, Bhopal, and Bangalore and was out six times in Conference and one time in screening test. This defeat didn’t weaken his determination because he knew that many great personalities like Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t make it through SSB but they didn’t let it define their future.

They continued their pursuit to be perfect and have embraced glorious heights in their respective careers.

Motivated by these ideals, he started working in multinational companies. He worked as a “Just Dial Ambassador” at Justdial, “Sales Manager” at Google Ads and “Area Manager” at Future Retail but he realized that he had to dedicate himself to something more stupendous and incredible. So, he ventured into Digital Marketing.

His journey towards his cherished objective was accompanied by various setbacks but he persevered through difficult times and made appropriate utilization of time and resources to get a foothold for himself in the industry.

Currently, he is Managing Director of “Toronto Records” – Music Label and “Promo Expertz” – Digital Marketing Company. He has also set up his own NGO – “Protect Earth Foundation” to contribute to the betterment of society.

While sharing about the terrains he dealt in his career, he reveals that the route to success is not a shortcut but it is a highway filled with highs and lows and it is our caliber and concentration towards our destination which makes a difference and defines what we end up being.

