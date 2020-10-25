Will not let anyone take even an inch of our land: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Will not let anyone take even an inch of our land: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh on tweeter said that: Shastra Pujan is an integral part of India’s military tradition. I was privileged to attend the Shastra Pujan ceremony held at the headquarters of ‘Trishakti Corps’ at Sukna on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

Rajnath Singh said that India wants an end to the border tension with China in eastern Ladakh, but at the same time asserted that Indian soldiers will never allow even an inch of the country to be taken away by anyone.

After performing the Puja, Raksha Mantri inaugurated a new road in Sikkim through a video-conference from Sukna. He dedicated the 19.85 Km Alternate Alignment of the National Highway 310 from km 0.00 to km 19.35 to the Nation. Raksha Mantri while addressing the gathering on the occasion complimented the Border Roads Organisation for its unwavering commitment towards delivering outstanding quality infrastructure in record time and optimal costs.

Raksha Mantri said that the construction of 225 km double lane road to ‘Mangan-Chugthang-Eumsemdong’ and ‘Chuganthang-Lachen-Jima-Muguthang-Nakula’ is planned under the Bharatmala project in North Sikkim. These works are planned in 9 packages with an estimated cost of Rs 5,710 crores.