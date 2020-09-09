Wildfire across Washington, California, Oregon

Meanwhile, uncontrolled wildfires driven by high winds and unprecedented temperatures raged across the U.S. Western Coast, incinerating the Washington town of Malden, Oregon and California.

Firestorm destroyed 80% homes in Malden along with the fire station, post office, city hall and library. Over 200 people were airlifted to safety as fires forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.

More than 14,000 firefighters battled 25 blazes in California, with more than 2.2 million acres were charred since the fire season got an early start last month. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said that The state’s peak fire season is yet to begin.