Widow gangraped in her house for 2 days, 'Four arrested, 1 detained' | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : In yet another shocking incident, in a village under Zawar Mines police station area, a widow was gangraped in her house, by five men for two continuous days. The woman lived with her three children after the death of her husband. Two of the accused hailed from the same village and hence knowing her vulnerability, had been looking for an opportunity to get hold on her.

The incident took place on October 8 and 9 but it was reported to the police on Wednesday as the rape survivor was too shocked and terrified that she shut herself inside her house and no one knew of the incident until one of a relative went to know her well being. Police swung into action and arrested four accused and detained a minor for the heinous crime late night on Wednesday. They were produced before the court and taken in police remand on Thursday.

The rape survivor told the police that on October 8 while she was fast asleep with her kids, three men Harish, Deepak and Pappu jumped inside her home through the ventilator. They threatened to kill the children if she made noise and held her hands and legs. They gagged her mouth and raped her one by one and left the place. Next day they told their friends Akash and Ajay about the incident and they too broke into her house in the night and raped her. The widow was so shocked and terrified by their threats that she did not step out of her home for two days nor did she receive calls. Her brother-in-law went to know her well being on Wednesday and then she narrated her plight to him.