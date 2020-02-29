‘Wholesale Voice Termination’, a new initiative satisfying telecommunications providers

Even though it is quite easy to identify the popularity of VoIP due to its numerous business advantages i.e., scalability, lower international call rates, etc. It is without a doubt, it is taking its form as the future of telecommunications. Hence, why Ace Peak Investment focusses majorly on the wholesale voice termination provider, wholesale voice provider, wholesale call termination, etc.

It offers Wholesale VoIP, SMS, DID (virtual phone number) top-up, calling cards platform technology.

Ranked as the No.1 wholesale voice termination provider, with over 1000+Telecom partners, Ace Peak Investment boast of highest rating D&B report, strong financial strength, and an Icasa license holder.

With a common framework with guaranteed abilities, capabilities, as well as intelligent control to give understanding to your requirements and, in turn, deliver high-quality services.

Ace Peak Investment provides leverage to one’s quality products, create & improve revenues, and also help your business become active in terms of quality service being rendered and, of course, profit. Ace Peak Investment offers mobile operators, enhance line carriers as well as services providers with these services. It also offer CC CLI Routes, which has been the best option for your best Voice quality that provides enabling FAS free routes.

The surge in the penetration of smart mobile phones is driving the rapid growth of the wholesale VoIP market. Manufacturers of smartphones are creating mobile devices that are better at compatibility with VoIP.

Besides, the increase in the approval of innovative and user- experience friendly applications such as WhatsApp and Skype are fueling the demand for mobile VoIP services. Instant messaging is also postulated to account for over 21% increase from 2019-2024.

The demand for these instant messaging apps is a result of the availability of different devices and free access to such apps.

Currently, the global market report for voice over internet protocol (VoIP) in 2020 with the Global VoIP market size is approximately US$9 Billion and is estimated to get to approximately US$11 Billion by the later end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% in 2021-2026. Some of the top key players in the above VoIP report include NTT, Skype, Orange, etc.

