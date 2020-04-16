WHO welcomes joint efforts with India to fight COVID-19

The WHO has said it will work with India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to leverage the strategies that helped the country eradicate polio to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, WHO Chief said, WHO’s national polio surveillance network will be engaged to strengthen COVID-19 surveillance and its field staff will continue to support immunization and elimination of tuberculosis and other diseases. He expressed gratitude to Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan “for his leadership and collaboration” with WHO.

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday held a video conferecing with WHO officilas. He said in New Delhi that “time and again the Government of India and WHO together have shown our ability, competence and prowess to the whole world. With our combined meticulous work, done with full sincerity and dedication, we were able to get rid of polio.” India eliminated polio in 2014.