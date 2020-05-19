WHO to initiate independent review of its handling of coronavirus pandemic

Speaking at the World Health Assembly, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said WHO is committed to transparency and will therefore facilitate an independent review of its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 100 countries including India backed a resolution drafted by the European Union calling for an independent inquiry into the pandemic, which has claimed more than 3 lakh lives globally so far.

The WHO DG’s comments come against the backdrop of mounting criticism against both the WHO and China over their alleged roles in allowing covid-19 to develop into a pandemic.

US President Donald Trump has fiercely questioned the WHO’s performance in handling the pandemic and led international criticism of China’s handling of the early stages of the crisis.