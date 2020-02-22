WHO team to visit Wuhan to investigate coronavirus outbreak

This was stated by the State-run Xinhua news agency. The 12-member team, which arrived in China on Monday, was initially designated to visit only Beijing, Guangdong and Sichuan provinces. The Hubei province and its provincial capital Wuhan was conspicuously absent from the list. However, the team was finally given permission to visit Wuhan by the Chinese Government.

Besides controlling the spread of the virus, a major task of the WHO team along with their Chinese counterparts is to come up with standard medicine to cure the disease. The country’s health officials said the death toll in China due to Coronavirus has reached 2,236 while the overall confirmed infection cases have climbed to 75,567.