Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the international team left for China on Sunday. As many as 97 new deaths and 3073 new cases have been reported due to novel coronavirus in China as on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases have reached 40235 in China and around 320 abroad. More than 3280 patients have been discharged. There are also 23589 are suspected cases.