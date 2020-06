WHO says surge of COVID-19 cases across world is due to simultaneous peaking in different countries

At a media briefing in Geneva yesterday, WHO’s emergencies Chief Dr Michael Ryan said, the numbers are increasing because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time.

Dr. Ryan noted that numerous countries have noted marked increases in hospital admissions and deaths – neither of which could be explained by increased testing.

There definitely is a shift in that the virus is now very well established, Dr.Ryan added.