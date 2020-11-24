WHO investigation team to visit China soon to investigate origins of COVID-19

On Monday, the WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said that they had received reassurances from Beijing that international experts would soon be able to travel to China to help probe the animal origins of COVID-19.

In May, the annual meeting of World Health Assembly (WHA), the decision-making body of the Geneva-based WHO, passed a unanimous resolution to probe the origin of the virus.

China also backed the resolution. Last month, many countries called on the WHO to send the team and share more details about the mission.

Report by: Anshuman Mishra, Beijing, China