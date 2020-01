It is a rarely used designation that could lead to improved international coordination in tackling the disease.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that their greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems. He declared the disease a public health emergency of international concern.

Tedros, who travelled to China this week and met Chinese President Xi Jinping, said we must all act together now to limit further spread.