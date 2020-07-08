WHO acknowledges evidence emerging about airborne spread of novel coronavirus

Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the COVID-19 pandemic at the WHO, told a news briefing yesterday that there was a discussion about the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of transmission of COVID-19.



She said the WHO would publish a scientific brief summarising the state of knowledge on modes of transmission of the virus in the coming days. The health agency had previously said the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease spreads primarily through small droplets expelled from the nose and mouth of an infected person that quickly sink to the ground.

But a group of scientists in 32 countries outlined evidence that shows floating virus particles that can infect people who breathe them in. They had urged the global body to its guidance on how the respiratory disease passes between people.