White baby rhino born in Copenhagen Zoo

A newborn white rhino was received with joy on Wednesday at the Copenhagen Zoo in Denmark.

The birth was live-streamed by the staff at the zoo who remained there to care for the animals during the coronavirus lockdown.

In the live stream, mother looked at new born baby white rhino on the floor; baby white rhino cried and moved in the straw. The baby rhino struggled to stand up.

According to Save the Rhino International Organization the 2020 population of white rhinos is between 17,212 and 18,915.