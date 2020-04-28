Wheat harvesting across continues briskly amidst lockdown

Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) related to crop harvesting & threshing is adhered to by the farmers and workers.

Government had circulated the SOP to the States for compliance in order to protect health of farmers and farm workers and to contain the spread of Corona Virus.

Over 98 percent of wheat crop has been harvested in Madhya Pradesh whereas in many other states including Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh around 90 percent of harvesting has been done.

The procurement of Pulses & Oilseeds at Minimum Support Price (MSP) from farmers is also currently in progress in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.