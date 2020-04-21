Wednesday , April 22 2020
Home / HEADLINES / WhatsApp partners WHO to create ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack

Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News

WhatsApp partners WHO to create ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack

WhatsApp partners WHO to create ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack

The “Together at Home” sticker pack is available within WhatsApp, including with text localized for 10 languages – Arabic, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

“We are excited to work with the WHO to launch the ”Together at Home” sticker pack that will help people stay connected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Stickers like these can be funny, educational and universal, breaking through language, age, and other barriers,” the company said in a statement.

The sticker pack offers creative ways to remind people to wash their hands, maintain distance, exercise, and celebrate medical heroes as well as the personal heroes in our lives.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved