WhatsApp partners WHO to create ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack

The “Together at Home” sticker pack is available within WhatsApp, including with text localized for 10 languages – Arabic, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

“We are excited to work with the WHO to launch the ”Together at Home” sticker pack that will help people stay connected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Stickers like these can be funny, educational and universal, breaking through language, age, and other barriers,” the company said in a statement.

The sticker pack offers creative ways to remind people to wash their hands, maintain distance, exercise, and celebrate medical heroes as well as the personal heroes in our lives.