[What’s Cooking] Treat Yourself to the Rich Flavors of Seafood Soup this Weekend

Every Friday we have been coming up with recipes that are easy to make, super nutritious and obviously delicious that teases your taste buds. This Friday is no exception either!

With the weekend around and most of us planning to spend our weekends relaxing, we thought its best to share a recipe that is comforting as well as rich in flavors. This weekend let’s treat ourselves to the sumptuous Seafood soup made with a little help from our Samsung Smart Oven. Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 15 minutes | Serving: 300 – 350 grams

Ingredients

Water: 200 ml

Prawns: 100 grams

Ginger: 1 teaspoon

Garlic: 1 teaspoon

Green Chillies: 1 tablespoon

Salt: As required

Pepper: As required

Corn flour: 2 tablespoon

Oil: 2 tablespoon

Cooking Method

Finely chop the ginger and crush some garlic. Chop green chilies into small pieces Now clean and devein the prawns. Take a microwave safe glass bowl, add oil, prawns, ginger, garlic, chopped green chilies and mix well. Take another bowl and prepare the paste by mixing the cornflour and water. Make sure that the paste has a fine consistency. Add the paste to the rest of the mixture. Mix well again. Put the bowl in the microwave and press START. Once the microwave beeps, pour the soup in a clean and serve hot.

