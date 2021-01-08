[What’s Cooking] Treat Your Taste Buds to the Tanginess of Masala Fish this Weekend

India’s long coastline has been a blessing for food lovers across the country. The myriad variety of fish makes for some delectable delicacies. This weekend, we thought why not share a simple yet mouthwatering fish recipe for the weekend.
So, wear your apron and keep your boning knives ready as you prepare to surprise your loved ones with the tantalizing Masala fish cooked in your own Samsung Smart Oven.
Cooking Time: 15 minutes | Serving: 350 grams – 400 grams
Ingredients
Fish fillets (washed and cleaned): 500 grams
Lemon juice: 1 tablespoon
Black salt: 1 pinch
Turmeric powder: ½ teaspoon
Dried Mango powder (Amchur): ½ teaspoon
Salt: 1 ½ teaspoon
Flour: 1 tablespoon
Eggs: 1
Red food colour: 3 to 4 drops
Cumin seeds: 1 teaspoon
Cardamom: 2
Orega (Ajwain): 1 pinch
Red chillies: 2
Oil: 3 tablespoon
Cooking Method:
1. Rub the fish pieces with lime juice
2. Place the fish in a bowl and add turmeric powder, amchur, black salt and mix the pieces well.
3. Let the fish marinate for 20 minutes
4. In a separate bowl, combine eggs and flour and coat the marinated fish in it.
5. Add a few drops of food color and mix it well.
6. Grease the crusty plate and place the fish pieces on it
7. Brush the pieces with oil. Now place the crusty plate on high rack and grill them for 15 minutes.
8. Garnish and serve hot.
