[What’s Cooking] Treat Your Taste Buds to the Tanginess of Masala Fish this Weekend

India’s long coastline has been a blessing for food lovers across the country. The myriad variety of fish makes for some delectable delicacies. This weekend, we thought why not share a simple yet mouthwatering fish recipe for the weekend.

So, wear your apron and keep your boning knives ready as you prepare to surprise your loved ones with the tantalizing Masala fish cooked in your own Samsung Smart Oven.

Cooking Time: 15 minutes | Serving: 350 grams – 400 grams

Ingredients

Fish fillets (washed and cleaned): 500 grams

Lemon juice: 1 tablespoon

Black salt: 1 pinch

Turmeric powder: ½ teaspoon

Dried Mango powder (Amchur): ½ teaspoon

Salt: 1 ½ teaspoon

Flour: 1 tablespoon

Eggs: 1

Red food colour: 3 to 4 drops

Cumin seeds: 1 teaspoon

Cardamom: 2

Orega (Ajwain): 1 pinch

Red chillies: 2

Oil: 3 tablespoon

Cooking Method:

1. Rub the fish pieces with lime juice

2. Place the fish in a bowl and add turmeric powder, amchur, black salt and mix the pieces well.

3. Let the fish marinate for 20 minutes

4. In a separate bowl, combine eggs and flour and coat the marinated fish in it.

5. Add a few drops of food color and mix it well.

6. Grease the crusty plate and place the fish pieces on it

7. Brush the pieces with oil. Now place the crusty plate on high rack and grill them for 15 minutes.

8. Garnish and serve hot.

