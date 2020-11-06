[What’s Cooking] Tingle Your Taste Buds with the Tangy Chicken Jalfrezi this Weekend

The weekend is here again and its time to cook up a storm in your kitchen with a little help from your Samsung Smart Oven. This Friday, we share the recipe of an eastern India dish, Chicken Jalfrezi, that was originally invented by chefs to use leftover vegetables. Over the years, this dish has become one of the most popular Indian dishes in the United Kingdom.

So chop off some vegetables and enjoy the tangy taste of this eastern classic dish with your family and friends.

Check out the recipe

Cooking Time: 18 minutes | Serving: 500 grams- 600 grams

Ingredients

Chicken: 500 grams (medium size pieces)

Onion: 1 chopped

Garlic: 4-5 flakes

Tomato puree: 4

Grated ginger: 1 teaspoon

Garam Masala: 1 teaspoon

Cumin Powder: 1 teaspoon

Red chilli powder: 1 teaspoon

Lemon juice: ½ teaspoon

Turmeric powder: 1 teaspoon

Oil: 3 tablespoon

Capsicum: 1

Cream: 1 cup

Cooking Method

1. In a microwave safe glass bowl, add onion, oil, ginger, garlic, haldi, chicken and press START button

2. When the microwave beeps add capsicum, tomato puree, garam masala, cumin powder, red chilli powder, lemon juice and mix well.

3. Now press START/+30s and let everything cook well

4. After the microwave beeps, add cream to the curry

5. Mix well and serve hot

