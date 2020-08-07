[What’s Cooking]: Tingle Your Taste Buds with the Perfect Indian Street Side Snack this Weekend

Crispy, crunchy, tangy, scintillating… These are just some of the few words that come to our mind when we think of today’s recipe. It’s got the good old potatoes and is the quintessential Indian street side snack.

This Friday, we bring you this beautiful golden fried potato patties, also known as Ragda Patties in Maharashtra and popularly known as Aloo tikki in the Northern part of the country.

Enjoyed best with a myriad of tangy chutneys and some curd that adds freshness to the dish, with a little help from your Samsung Smart Oven, you can crackle up the perfect snack to make your weekend perfect.

Check out the recipe

Cooking Time: 24 minutes | Serving: 6 pieces

Ingredients

Boiled, peeled &: 2

mashed potatoes

Boiled and coarsely: ¼th cup

crushed green peas

Finely chopped coriander: 1/3 tablespoon

Chaat masala: 1/3 teaspoon

Chilli powder: 1/8 teaspoon

Lemon juice: ½ teaspoon

Salt: As per your taste

Olive oil: As required

Cooking Method

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl except green peas. Mix well Divide the mixture into 6 equal portions and shape each portion into a roundel Fill the crushed green peas in the potato ball and make it flat Brush a little oil on the crusty plate Select the autocook program and put the crusty plate on the high rack in the microwave oven Press START/+30s button. Display will show ‘preheat’ at this step When the microwave first beeps, take the crusty plate out Put the tikki on the crusty plate and brush sides with olive oil Put the crusty plate on the high rack Put them in the microwave oven and press the START/30s button again When the second beep happens, flip the patties over and press the START/30s button again After cooking, serve hot