[What’s Cooking]: This weekend, work your magic with Marble Cakes

Marbles are beautiful, aren’t they? That’s why, our weekend is inspired by these beautiful rocks.
It’s sweet, royally luxurious and with checkboard patterns in design. You guessed it right! It’s for some Marble Cake this weekend.
This gorgeous cake is a hit amongst all age groups and goes well at any time of the day – a tea-time snack or a delightfully rich dessert after dinner. So, don your baker’s hat and show your magic as you bake this dessert in your Samsung smart oven.
Check out the recipe:
Cooking Time: 8 minutes | Serving: 400-500 grams
Ingredients:
Refined Flour- 150 grams
Condensed Milk- 200 grams
Butter- 100 grams
Baking Soda- ½ teaspoon
Baking Powder- 1 teaspoon
Vanilla Essence- 1 teaspoon
Cocoa Powder- 2 tablespoon
Milk- As Required
Water- As Required
Cooking Method:
Preheat your Samsung Smart Oven to 130°C using the Hot-blast function
Sieve the refined flour, baking powder and baking soda together
In a bowl, add condensed milk and butter. Beat well
Now add the dry ingredients to the batter along with vanilla essence and mix well
For spoon dropping consistency, add milk or water
Divide the mixture into two parts and add cocoa powder in one part
Put the plain batter and cocoa batter alternately into the baking dish
Run a spoon through the batter only once for the marble texture
Place it on the low rack in your Samsung Smart Oven and let it cook
After the beep, let it cool for a few minutes. Bite into some delicious Marble Cake