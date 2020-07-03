Friday , July 3 2020
Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / [What’s Cooking]: This weekend, work your magic with Marble Cakes
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today

[What’s Cooking]: This weekend, work your magic with Marble Cakes

 

Marbles are beautiful, aren’t they? That’s why, our weekend is inspired by these beautiful rocks.

 

It’s sweet, royally luxurious and with checkboard patterns in design. You guessed it right! It’s for some Marble Cake this weekend.

 

This gorgeous cake is a hit amongst all age groups and goes well at any time of the day – a tea-time snack or a delightfully rich dessert after dinner. So, don your baker’s hat and show your magic as you bake this dessert in your Samsung smart oven.

 

Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 8 minutes | Serving: 400-500 grams

 

Ingredients:

Refined Flour- 150 grams

Condensed Milk- 200 grams

Butter- 100 grams

Baking Soda- ½ teaspoon

Baking Powder- 1 teaspoon

Vanilla Essence- 1 teaspoon

Cocoa Powder- 2 tablespoon

Milk- As Required

Water- As Required

 

Cooking Method:

Preheat your Samsung Smart Oven to 130°C using the Hot-blast function

 

Sieve the refined flour, baking powder and baking soda together

 

In a bowl, add condensed milk and butter. Beat well

 

Now add the dry ingredients to the batter along with vanilla essence and mix well

 

For spoon dropping consistency, add milk or water

 

Divide the mixture into two parts and add cocoa powder in one part

 

Put the plain batter and cocoa batter alternately into the baking dish

 

Run a spoon through the batter only once for the marble texture

 

Place it on the low rack in your Samsung Smart Oven and let it cook

 

After the beep, let it cool for a few minutes. Bite into some delicious Marble Cake

 

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved