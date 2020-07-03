[What’s Cooking]: This weekend, work your magic with Marble Cakes

Marbles are beautiful, aren’t they? That’s why, our weekend is inspired by these beautiful rocks.

It’s sweet, royally luxurious and with checkboard patterns in design. You guessed it right! It’s for some Marble Cake this weekend.

This gorgeous cake is a hit amongst all age groups and goes well at any time of the day – a tea-time snack or a delightfully rich dessert after dinner. So, don your baker’s hat and show your magic as you bake this dessert in your Samsung smart oven.

Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 8 minutes | Serving: 400-500 grams

Ingredients:

Refined Flour- 150 grams

Condensed Milk- 200 grams

Butter- 100 grams

Baking Soda- ½ teaspoon

Baking Powder- 1 teaspoon

Vanilla Essence- 1 teaspoon

Cocoa Powder- 2 tablespoon

Milk- As Required

Water- As Required

Cooking Method:

Preheat your Samsung Smart Oven to 130°C using the Hot-blast function

Sieve the refined flour, baking powder and baking soda together

In a bowl, add condensed milk and butter. Beat well

Now add the dry ingredients to the batter along with vanilla essence and mix well

For spoon dropping consistency, add milk or water

Divide the mixture into two parts and add cocoa powder in one part

Put the plain batter and cocoa batter alternately into the baking dish

Run a spoon through the batter only once for the marble texture

Place it on the low rack in your Samsung Smart Oven and let it cook

After the beep, let it cool for a few minutes. Bite into some delicious Marble Cake