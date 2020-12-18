[What’s Cooking] This Weekend, Treat Yourself to the Steaming Hot Chicken Hot & Sour Soup

Imagine sitting in the coziest corner and sipping a piping hot cup of soup! Divine, right? As the mercury drops, this weekend we bring to you a recipe that is an all-time favorite among all age groups and is often the popular pick at any local oriental restaurants.

So, bring out your aprons and arm yourself with the best knives, because this Friday, you can treat yourself to the fiery Chicken Hot & Sour soup with just a little help from your own Samsung Smart Oven.

Cooking Time: 23 minutes | Serving: 350- 400 grams

Ingredients:

Chicken: 100 grams (cut into 2-3 pieces)

Water: 4 cups

Oil: 1 tablespoon

Crushed garlic: ¾ teaspoon

Red chilli paste: ½ teaspoon

Chopped cabbage: 2 tablespoon

Grated carrot: 2 tablespoon

Sugar: 1 teaspoon

Pepper: ¼ teaspoon

Soya sauce: ½ teaspoon

Tomato ketchup: 1 tablespoon

White vinegar: 1 tablespoon

Corn flour: 4 tablespoon

Salt: As required

Cooking Method:

1. In a microwave safe glass bowl, take chicken, water, salt, and cook.

2. Now dissolve corn flour in ¼ cup of water and ensure it has thin consistency.

3. When the microwave beeps, add corn flour slurry and all other ingredients.

4. Now press start button.

5. Once the microwave beeps, transfer it to a soup bowl.

6. Serve hot

[To explore a world of delectable recipes, download Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone]

