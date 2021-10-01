[What’s Cooking] This Weekend, Treat Yourself to the Rich Taste of Delicious Baked Stuffed Potatoes

A universally accepted comfort food, potatoes are delectable in any way they are cooked. This weekend, we are sharing a potato recipe that is rich in taste and induces a warm, fuzzy feeling with every bite. We are talking about the ever-delicious Baked Stuffed Potatoes, which can easily be prepared with the help of your Samsung Microwave.

Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 15 minutes | Serving: 4 Persons

Ingredients:

Large potatoes 4

Cubes of butter 4

Capsicum (finely diced) 1

Grated cheese 1½ cups

Cooking method

Prick the potatoes all over with a fork. Wrap in kitchen paper towels. Microwave on HIGH for about 10 minutes until soft when squeezed. Slit the top of each potato into a cross, scoop out some of the flesh into a bowl. Using a fork, mash with the butter. Mix the capsicum and cheese with the potato mixture. Pile back into shells. Place in a bowl. Microwave for 1½ minutes until the cheese melts.

