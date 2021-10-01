[What’s Cooking] This Weekend, Treat Yourself to the Rich Taste of Delicious Baked Stuffed Potatoes

A universally accepted comfort food, potatoes are delectable in any way they are cooked. This weekend, we are sharing a potato recipe that is rich in taste and induces a warm, fuzzy feeling with every bite. We are talking about the ever-delicious Baked Stuffed Potatoes, which can easily be prepared with the help of your Samsung Microwave.
Check out the recipe:
Cooking Time: 15 minutes | Serving: 4 Persons
Ingredients:
Large potatoes 4
Cubes of butter 4
Capsicum (finely diced) 1
Grated cheese 1½ cups
Cooking method
- Prick the potatoes all over with a fork. Wrap in kitchen paper towels.
- Microwave on HIGH for about 10 minutes until soft when squeezed.
- Slit the top of each potato into a cross, scoop out some of the flesh into a bowl.
- Using a fork, mash with the butter.
- Mix the capsicum and cheese with the potato mixture.
- Pile back into shells.
- Place in a bowl.
- Microwave for 1½ minutes until the cheese melts.
