[What’s Cooking] This Weekend, Treat Yourself to the Rich Taste of Delicious Baked Stuffed Potatoes

 

A universally accepted comfort food, potatoes are delectable in any way they are cooked. This weekend, we are sharing a potato recipe that is rich in taste and induces a warm, fuzzy feeling with every bite. We are talking about the ever-delicious Baked Stuffed Potatoes, which can easily be prepared with the help of your Samsung Microwave.

 

Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 15 minutes | Serving: 4 Persons

Ingredients:

 

Large potatoes                        4

Cubes of butter                       4

Capsicum (finely diced)           1

Grated cheese                         1½ cups

Cooking method

  1. Prick the potatoes all over with a fork. Wrap in kitchen paper towels.
  2. Microwave on HIGH for about 10 minutes until soft when squeezed.
  3. Slit the top of each potato into a cross, scoop out some of the flesh into a bowl.
  4. Using a fork, mash with the butter.
  5. Mix the capsicum and cheese with the potato mixture.
  6. Pile back into shells.
  7. Place in a bowl.
  8. Microwave for 1½ minutes until the cheese melts.

 

