[What’s Cooking]: The Taste of Tamarind Rice

Weekends are all about doing fun activities with the family. One of them could be cooking. Some dishes are easily called comfort food because they talk to your soul and tick the tasty checkbox as well.

This Friday, we share a recipe that’s traditional and with Samsung Smart Oven by your side, this dish truly becomes a child’s play. A favourite in the Southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, this dish has many names – Puliyodarai, Puliyogare, Kokum Rice or simply Tamarind Rice.

Check out the recipe

Cooking Time: 26 mins | Serving: 500-550 grams

Ingredients:

For the Masala

Split Bengal Gram- 1 ½ teaspoons (roasted)

Split Black Gram- 1 ½ teaspoons (roasted)

Coriander Seeds- 1 ½ teaspoon

Red Chillis- 3 to 4

Sesame Seeds- 2 teaspoons (grind to fine powder)

Other ingredients

Oil- 1 tablespoon

Peanuts- ½ cup

Split Bengal Gram- ½ teaspoon

Split Black Gram- ½ teaspoon

Curry Leaves- 10

Asafoetida- 1 pinch

Turmeric- 1/4 teaspoon

Tamarind Pulp- ½ cup

Rice- 1 ½ cup

Water- 2 ½ cups

Salt- As required

Cooking Method:

In a microwave safe glass bowl, put in all the masala ingredients together.

Add some oil and the rice and water in this.

Place the dish in your Samsung Smart Oven and let it cook

After the beep, put in all the remaining ingredients together.

Place it in Samsung Smart Oven again and allow it to cook for some more time

After the beep, Tamarind Rice is ready. Garnish and serve hot

