[What’s Cooking]: The Taste of Tamarind Rice

Weekends are all about doing fun activities with the family. One of them could be cooking. Some dishes are easily called comfort food because they talk to your soul and tick the tasty checkbox as well.
This Friday, we share a recipe that’s traditional and with Samsung Smart Oven by your side, this dish truly becomes a child’s play. A favourite in the Southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, this dish has many names – Puliyodarai, Puliyogare, Kokum Rice or simply Tamarind Rice.
Check out the recipe
Cooking Time: 26 mins | Serving: 500-550 grams
Ingredients:
For the Masala
Split Bengal Gram- 1 ½ teaspoons (roasted)
Split Black Gram- 1 ½ teaspoons (roasted)
Coriander Seeds- 1 ½ teaspoon
Red Chillis- 3 to 4
Sesame Seeds- 2 teaspoons (grind to fine powder)
Other ingredients
Oil- 1 tablespoon
Peanuts- ½ cup
Split Bengal Gram- ½ teaspoon
Split Black Gram- ½ teaspoon
Curry Leaves- 10
Asafoetida- 1 pinch
Turmeric- 1/4 teaspoon
Tamarind Pulp- ½ cup
Rice- 1 ½ cup
Water- 2 ½ cups
Salt- As required
Cooking Method:
In a microwave safe glass bowl, put in all the masala ingredients together.
Add some oil and the rice and water in this.
Place the dish in your Samsung Smart Oven and let it cook
After the beep, put in all the remaining ingredients together.
Place it in Samsung Smart Oven again and allow it to cook for some more time
After the beep, Tamarind Rice is ready. Garnish and serve hot
