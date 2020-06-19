[What’s Cooking] The Taste of History and Culture with Chicken Vindaloo

On Friday, here’s a fun fact.

Did you know Portuguese came to Goa in 1510 and stayed for over 450 years, heavily influencing Goa’s cuisine? Wondering how Friday and history come together?

In this week’s ‘’What’s Cooking’, we share a recipe that has a taste of history and culture packed into it. ChickenVindaloo – a popular dish from Goa but actually is considered to be a misspelt version of popular Portuguese dish, Carne de Vinha d’alhos.

All you need is a few ingredients and your Samsung Smart Oven to enjoy this traditional dish with your loved ones.Check out the recipe here.

Cooking Time: 20 minutes | Serving: 650-700 grams

Ingredients:

Boneless Chicken- 500 grams (cut into pieces)

Dry Red Chillies- 6-7

Vinegar- 3 tablespoons

Chopped Onions- 2

Ginger Garlic Paste- 1 teaspoon

Tomato Puree- ¼ cup

Potato- 1

Oil- 3 tablespoons

Cinnamon Stick- 2 inches

Cumin Powder- 1 teaspoon

Turmeric Powder- ½ teaspoon

Salt- 1 ½ teaspoon

Water- ½ cup

Cooking Method:

In a microwave safe bowl, take oil, cinnamon stick, turmeric powder, ginger garlic paste and chopped onions. Put in the chicken and mix well.

Place it in Samsung Smart Oven and let it cook.

After the beep, add potato, tomato puree, cumin poder and water.

Mix all the ingredients well and once again, put it in Samsung Smart Oven.

Garnish and serve hot. Enjoy Chicken Vindaloo with a bowl of steamed rice.

