[What’s Cooking] The Taste of Comfort with Kadhi Pakora

The purest of joys in life come from the simplest of things. This Friday is one such day when we share the recipe of a very simple yet comforting dish.. Amidst the doom and gloom, lets just stir up our ladle to make Kadhi Pakora—a simple dish that is easy to make, is delicious and totally healthy. Best served with steamed rice, this dish can be made in your own Samsung microwave ovens.

Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 19 minutes | Serving: 400-500 grams

Ingredients

Ghee: 2 tablespoon

Gram Flour: 3 tablespoon

Curd: 200 grams

Water: 300 ml

Curry leaves: 4-5 leaves

Ginger: 1 teaspoon

Green Chilies: 2 teaspoon

Cumin: 1 teaspoon

Salt: As required

Sugar: As required

For Pakodas

Gram Flour: 100 grams

Red Chili powder: 1 teaspoon

Turmeric: 1 teaspoon

Ajwain: 1 teaspoon

Salt: As required

Oil: 2 teaspoon

Cooking Method:

1. In a microwave safe glass bowl, add curd, gram flour, turmeric, chilis and water. Mix well and keep aside.

2. In another bowl, mix gram flour and add salt, ajwain, red chili powder.

3. Add a little oil to the mixture to make small roundels.

4. Now, take a microwave safe glass bowl, add ghee, cumin, curry leaves. Transfer the roundels to the bowl and mix well. Now press START and let the balls cook.

5. Once the microwave beeps, add the kadhi mixture to the bowl and stir well.

6. Press START again and let it cook.

7. When the microwave beeps, serve hot with steamed rice.

