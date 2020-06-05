[What’s Cooking]: Stir up some Oriental Flavours with Vegetable in Thai Curry

Weekend is here and it calls for some good food. After some appetizing Dhoklas last week, care to go international with your taste buds? We have got a dish that is all about being light, lemony and absolutely healthy.
And one that is our go-to destination when we think of beaches!
This week, don your chef’s hat and cook up some Vegetable in Thai curry in your Samsung Smart Oven. Best enjoyed with steamed rice, this is not only a cracking dish but one that will sure shot stir up oriental flavours in your mouth.
Cooking Time: 20 mins | Serving: 500-600gms
Ingredients
For Green Paste
Green Chillies- 6
Spring Onions- 3 (chopped)
Lemon Grass- 4 (optional)
Ginger- 2 inch pieces
Coriander Leaves- 3 tablespoons
For Main Dish
Coconut Milk- 1 1/2 cups
Coconut- 1
Salt- As per taste
Jaggery- As per taste
Cumin Powder- 1 tablespoon
Oil- 2 tablespoons
Chopped mix vegetable (of your choice): 1 cup
Cooking Method
In a grinder, prepare the green paste by mixing all the ingredients together
For the main dish, grate one coconut in mixer
In microwave safe glass bowl add all the vegetables, oil and put it in your Samsung Smart Oven to cook
When cooked, add some salt, jaggery and the coconut milk. Mix it well and place it again in Samsung Smart Oven
After the beep, your dish is ready. Garnish and serve hot.
