[What’s Cooking]: Stir up some Oriental Flavours with Vegetable in Thai Curry

Weekend is here and it calls for some good food. After some appetizing Dhoklas last week, care to go international with your taste buds? We have got a dish that is all about being light, lemony and absolutely healthy.

And one that is our go-to destination when we think of beaches!

This week, don your chef’s hat and cook up some Vegetable in Thai curry in your Samsung Smart Oven. Best enjoyed with steamed rice, this is not only a cracking dish but one that will sure shot stir up oriental flavours in your mouth.

Cooking Time: 20 mins | Serving: 500-600gms

Ingredients

For Green Paste

Green Chillies- 6

Spring Onions- 3 (chopped)

Lemon Grass- 4 (optional)

Ginger- 2 inch pieces

Coriander Leaves- 3 tablespoons

For Main Dish

Coconut Milk- 1 1/2 cups

Coconut- 1

Salt- As per taste

Jaggery- As per taste

Cumin Powder- 1 tablespoon

Oil- 2 tablespoons

Chopped mix vegetable (of your choice): 1 cup

Cooking Method

In a grinder, prepare the green paste by mixing all the ingredients together

For the main dish, grate one coconut in mixer

In microwave safe glass bowl add all the vegetables, oil and put it in your Samsung Smart Oven to cook

When cooked, add some salt, jaggery and the coconut milk. Mix it well and place it again in Samsung Smart Oven

After the beep, your dish is ready. Garnish and serve hot.

[To explore a world of delectable recipes, download Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone]