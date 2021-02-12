[What’s Cooking] Spice Up Your Weekend with Pepper Chicken

A burst of umami flavors. This is how we like to describe this week’s dish. Tangy and spicy, the dish we are talking about takes your tastebuds for a spin. A dish from the Sichuan cuisine, this dish is a popular appetizer. It is Pepper Chicken—an absolutely cracker of a dish.
Sprinkle some spiciness and add some love and let your Samsung Microwave do the rest!
Check out the recipe
Cooking Time: 14 minutes | Serving: 400-450 grams
Ingredients
Boneless Chicken: 300 grams
Salt: as required
Lemon juice: As required
Pepper powder: As required
Oil: 3 tablespoon
Chopped onion: 4 tablespoon
Chopped tomato: 3 tablespoon
Chopped garlic: 2 teaspoon
Water: As required
Coriander leaves: 1 tablespoon
Cooking Method
1. Take chicken, marinate with salt, lemon juice and pepper powder for one hour
2. In a microwave safe bowl, put oil, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, chopped garlic. Press START.
3. Once the microwave beeps, add the marinated chicken, salt to taste. Mix well.
4. Now add ¼ cup of water and press START
5. Once the microwave beeps, transfer the dish on a clean plate
6. Garnish and serve hot