[What’s Cooking] Spice Up Your Weekend with Pepper Chicken

A burst of umami flavors. This is how we like to describe this week’s dish. Tangy and spicy, the dish we are talking about takes your tastebuds for a spin. A dish from the Sichuan cuisine, this dish is a popular appetizer. It is Pepper Chicken—an absolutely cracker of a dish.

Sprinkle some spiciness and add some love and let your Samsung Microwave do the rest!

Check out the recipe

Cooking Time: 14 minutes | Serving: 400-450 grams

Ingredients

Boneless Chicken: 300 grams

Salt: as required

Lemon juice: As required

Pepper powder: As required

Oil: 3 tablespoon

Chopped onion: 4 tablespoon

Chopped tomato: 3 tablespoon

Chopped garlic: 2 teaspoon

Water: As required

Coriander leaves: 1 tablespoon

Cooking Method

1. Take chicken, marinate with salt, lemon juice and pepper powder for one hour

2. In a microwave safe bowl, put oil, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, chopped garlic. Press START.

3. Once the microwave beeps, add the marinated chicken, salt to taste. Mix well.

4. Now add ¼ cup of water and press START

5. Once the microwave beeps, transfer the dish on a clean plate

6. Garnish and serve hot

[To explore a world of delectable recipes, download Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone]

Please share this news







