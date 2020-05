You may be away from home, but you don’t have to be away from homemade food.

If you are a newbie in the kitchen, this is a perfect time to learn a new skill. And for the kitchen chefs, hone your culinary talent further by learning some new recipes onyour Samsung Smart Oven.

This weekend, here’s a quick and easy recipe for the perfect dal tadka that will promise to make you reminisce ‘ghar ka khana’.

So time to satiate your taste buds and get cooking!