[What’s Cooking!] Samsung Smart Oven Tips on Cheese Straws

Nothing makes a stay-at home evening better than a scrumptious snack. So, to add a pinch of yum to your weekend, we’re back with another Samsung Smart Oven recipe. Crispy cheese straws are a hit with kids and grown-ups alike. But if you thought making these delightful twisted crackers was close to a dream, you’re in for a surprise! Just follow the recipe below and let snack time begin!

Cooking time: 19 minutes | Serving: 200g



Ingredients

Refined flour- 100g

Grated cheese- 25g

Butter- 50g

Pepper powder- ¼ teaspoon

Baking powder- 1/8 teaspoon

Chilli powder- ½ teaspoon

Salt- ¼ teaspoon

Cooking method

1. Sieve refined flour, pepper powder, baking powder, chilli powder and salt

2. In a bowl, mix all the ingredients with butter and cheese. Add some cold water to make a soft dough

3. Roll it in a ½ cm circle. Cut thin strips and twist them and place them on a baking tray

4. Select autocook program and put the crusty plate on the high rack in the microwave oven

5. Press START/+30s button. The display will show ‘preheat’ at this step

6. Take out the crusty plate after the beep

7. Put the straws on the crusty plate on the low rack

8. Put them in the microwave oven and press the START/+30s button again

9. With the beep, your cheese straws are ready!

