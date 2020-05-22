[What’s Cooking!] Samsung Smart Oven Tips on Banana Bread

Last week, we told you about a quick and easy recipe for Cheese Straws in your Samsung Smart Oven.
When sitting at home, nothing better than some sweet indulgence. So this week, here’s something simple yet divine that can satiate your sweet tooth.
Yes, we are talking about some homemade Banana Bread.
This is an easy recipe straight out of the Samsung My Recipes app. So get those ingredients, follow the method and let your Samsung Microwave Oven do the rest of the job.
Cooking time: 08 minutes | Serving: 450 grams
Ingredients:
Refined flour- 225 grams
Margarine- 125 grams
Ripe Bananas- 3
Eggs- 2
Powder Sugar- 200 grams
Baking Powder- 1⁄2 teaspoon
Soda Bicarbonate- 1 teaspoon
Walnuts- 50 grams
Vanilla essence- 1 teaspoon
Milk as required
Cooking Method:
Pre-heat the oven to 120°C with the Hot Blast function
Grease and dust a 10-inch cake tin
Sieve flour with baking powder & soda bicarbonate
Now add margarine and sugar until the mixture becomes light and fluffy
Beat the eggs separately. Add the beaten eggs gradually to the creamed mixture while continuing to mix
Mash the bananas and add it to the mixture with 1 tablespoon of flour
Keep folding in the flour as you mix it
Add chopped walnuts to the batter
Pour it into a greased loaf tin
Place it on a low rack and slect the option from the menu in the Samsung Smart Oven and let it cook
With the beep, your banana bread is ready!
To explore a world of delectable recipes, download the Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone