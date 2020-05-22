[What’s Cooking!] Samsung Smart Oven Tips on Banana Bread

Last week, we told you about a quick and easy recipe for Cheese Straws in your Samsung Smart Oven.

When sitting at home, nothing better than some sweet indulgence. So this week, here’s something simple yet divine that can satiate your sweet tooth.

Yes, we are talking about some homemade Banana Bread.

This is an easy recipe straight out of the Samsung My Recipes app. So get those ingredients, follow the method and let your Samsung Microwave Oven do the rest of the job.

Cooking time: 08 minutes | Serving: 450 grams

Ingredients:

Refined flour- 225 grams

Margarine- 125 grams

Ripe Bananas- 3

Eggs- 2

Powder Sugar- 200 grams

Baking Powder- 1⁄2 teaspoon

Soda Bicarbonate- 1 teaspoon

Walnuts- 50 grams

Vanilla essence- 1 teaspoon

Milk as required

Cooking Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 120°C with the Hot Blast function

Grease and dust a 10-inch cake tin

Sieve flour with baking powder & soda bicarbonate

Now add margarine and sugar until the mixture becomes light and fluffy

Beat the eggs separately. Add the beaten eggs gradually to the creamed mixture while continuing to mix

Mash the bananas and add it to the mixture with 1 tablespoon of flour

Keep folding in the flour as you mix it

Add chopped walnuts to the batter

Pour it into a greased loaf tin

Place it on a low rack and slect the option from the menu in the Samsung Smart Oven and let it cook

With the beep, your banana bread is ready!

To explore a world of delectable recipes, download the Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone