[What’s Cooking] Reliving South India’s Culinary Experience with Chicken Chettinad

While spending our days at home, for most of us cooking has truly been a source of joy. And that’s why, every Friday, we share some absolutely mouthwatering recipes for you to hone your culinary skills with a little help from your Samsung Smart Oven.

This weekend, we bring a classic Indian dish. So get your family together, set your tables to savour the taste of one of the most popular dishes of Chettinad cuisine from Tamil Nadu – Chicken Chettinad.

Served with steamed rice or flatbread, this dish is all about fresh flavours and is a meaty affair to remember! Check out the recipe here

Cooking Time: 30 minutes| Serving: 700-800 grams

Ingredients:

Chicken- 500 grams (cut into pieces of your choice)

Ginger Garlic Paste- 1 teaspoon

Tomato Puree- ½ cup

Red Chilli Powder- ½ teaspoon

Chopped Onion- 2

Coconut Oil- 3 tablespoons

Curry Leaves- 10-12

Freshly Crushed Pepper- 2 teaspoons

Chopped Coriander Powder- 1 teaspoon

Garam Masala- 1 teaspoon

Water- 2 cups

Yogurt- ½ cup

Cooking Method:

Marinate the chicken with yogurt, ginger garlic paste, pepper corns, salt and keep in refrigerator for one hour.

In microwave safe bowl, add coconut oil, chopped onions, garam masala and marinated chicken.

Mix well and place it in Samsung Smart Oven to cook.

When the microwave beeps, add all other ingredients, and mix it well. Put in back in Samsung Smart Oven and let it cook.

After the beep, your dish is ready. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

