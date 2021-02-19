[What’s Cooking] Relish the Taste of Homemade Kalakand this Weekend

Craving for something meetha and in the mood to try something new in your kitchen? There are some dishes that don’t need any special occasion to make. You just make them at any time on any given day. So this weekend, we thought why not share the recipe of one such Indian dessert—Kalakand.

This classic dessert is quite a favorite amongst people during festivals. But who needs a festival to sooth your sweet cravings, right? The best part is that this fancy milk cake can be easily prepared in your own Samsung microwaves.

Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 13 minutes | Serving: 450-500 grams

Ingredients

Grated Paneer: 300 grams

Condensed milk: 200 grams

Milk powder: 3 tablespoon

Corn flour: 1 ½ tablespoon

Cardamom powder: 1 teaspoon

Almond (Chopped): as per your taste

Cooking Method

1. In microwave safe glass bowl, take grated paneer, condensed milk, milk powder, corn flour, cardamom powder.

2. Mix all the ingredients well and cook

3. Once the microwave beeps, stir well and press START/+30s

4. When the microwave beeps again, garnish the dessert with chopped almonds.

5. Let the dessert cool down. Once set, cut them into pieces and serve

