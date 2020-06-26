[What’s Cooking] Packed with Goodness of Greens, Enjoy Hara Bhara Kebabs this Weekend

Feeding children some healthy veggies can be a daunting task for young parents. No doubt, coming up with innovative dishes that are both sumptuous and packed with the goodness of greens can be exhausting!

But don’t you worry! We have got you covered. With Samsung Smart Oven in your kitchen and Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone, you can access the most delish recipes that are cracking and healthy at the same time.

This week, we have got some kebabs for your family. This one is all about green—in taste and in colour and is the perfect appetizer before the main course.

Read on to know the recipe of Hara Bhara Kebabs

Cooking Time: 24 mins| Serving: 300-400 grams

Ingredients:

Mashed Potatoes- 200 grams

Mashed Mix Vegetables (Spinach, peas and other vegetables of your choice)- 100 grams

Ginger Garlic Paste- 1 teaspoon

Chilli Paste- 1 teaspoon

Salt- As required

Garam Masala- As reduired

Oil- As required

Breadcrumbs- As required

Cooking Method:

Mix all the ingredients together and make cutlets of your desired shape

Select autocook program and put the crusty plate on high rack in the Samsung Smart Oven

Press Start/+30s button. The display will show a preheat at this step

When the first beep happens, take out the crusty plate

Place the cutlets on this plate on the high rack

Put them in Samsung Smart Oven and again press Start/+30s button

After the beep, flip the cutlet at the same setting

When ready, garnish and serve hot