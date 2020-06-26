[What’s Cooking] Packed with Goodness of Greens, Enjoy Hara Bhara Kebabs this Weekend

Feeding children some healthy veggies can be a daunting task for young parents. No doubt, coming up with innovative dishes that are both sumptuous and packed with the goodness of greens can be exhausting!
But don’t you worry! We have got you covered. With Samsung Smart Oven in your kitchen and Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone, you can access the most delish recipes that are cracking and healthy at the same time.
This week, we have got some kebabs for your family. This one is all about green—in taste and in colour and is the perfect appetizer before the main course.
Read on to know the recipe of Hara Bhara Kebabs
Cooking Time: 24 mins| Serving: 300-400 grams
Ingredients:
Mashed Potatoes- 200 grams
Mashed Mix Vegetables (Spinach, peas and other vegetables of your choice)- 100 grams
Ginger Garlic Paste- 1 teaspoon
Chilli Paste- 1 teaspoon
Salt- As required
Garam Masala- As reduired
Oil- As required
Breadcrumbs- As required
Cooking Method:
Mix all the ingredients together and make cutlets of your desired shape
Select autocook program and put the crusty plate on high rack in the Samsung Smart Oven
Press Start/+30s button. The display will show a preheat at this step
When the first beep happens, take out the crusty plate
Place the cutlets on this plate on the high rack
Put them in Samsung Smart Oven and again press Start/+30s button
After the beep, flip the cutlet at the same setting
When ready, garnish and serve hot