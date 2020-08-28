[What’s Cooking] Make Way for Melt-in-Your-Mouth Cookies this Weekend

After tingling your taste buds with some spicy Chicken Pulao, we thought of bringing to you a sweet dish that melts in your mouth—the Melting Moments cookies. A little something to satiate your sweet cravings after a meal, these cookies are velvety buttery that makes them deliciously soft.

Best enjoyed with a cup of fresh coffee and lots of laughter and love, bake these deliciously soft cookies that will surely melt your heart away.

Check out the recipe here:

Cooking Time: 24 minutes | Serving: 200 -250 grams

Ingredients:

Refined flour: 85 grams

Margarine or butter: 85 grams

Powdered sugar: 100 grams

Vanilla Essence: ½ teaspoon

Corn flour

Milk: As required

Cooking Method

1. Sieve the flour and corn flour together

2. Cream the margarine and sugar very well until they become light and creamy

3. Add the flour to the mix.

4. If required, add a few drops of milk

5. Mix very well

6. Shape the biscuits they way you want them to be

7. Select the autocook program and put the crusty plate on the high rack in the microwave oven

8. Press START/+30s button. Display should show ‘preheat’ at this step

9. When the microwave beeps, take out the crusty plate

10. Gently place the cookies on the crusty plate on the low rack

11. Put the plate in the microwave oven and press START/+30s button again

12. Once cooked, let the biscuits cool

13. Serve them

