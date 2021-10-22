[What’s Cooking] Let the Festive Cheer Continue with Some Sweet and Soft Nankhatai

With our loved ones around, merry-making is in full swing. And this time also calls for some delicious food to be laid out on the table. With Diwali just around the corner, there are ways to make the occasion awesome with family and friends.

This week we will share the recipe of super soft and yummylicious shortbread biscuits—Nankhatai. Nankhatai has evolved and found a permanent spot in the Indian kitchen. And these classic biscuits can now be baked with ease in your own Samsung microwave to lift up your festive spirit.

Here’s the recipe.

Cooking time: 24 minutes | Serving: 400 grams

Ingredients:

Refined flour: 100 grams

Powder sugar: 100 grams

Ghee: 100 grams

Semolina: 100 grams

Nutmeg powder: ½ teaspoon

Cardamom powder: ½ teaspoon

Fresh curd: 1 teaspoon

Soda Bicarbonate: ¼ teaspoon

Saffron: ¼ teaspoon

Milk: 1 teaspoon

Cooking method

1. Sieve the flour

2. Cream the ghee and sugar very well until light and creamy

3. Add the cardamom and nutmeg powder and mix it again

4. Dissolve the saffron in 1 teaspoon of milk

5. Add the curd, soda bicarbonate and prepared saffron

6. Mix well

7. Add the flour and semolina and knead well

8. Make a small round

9. Select an autocook program and put the crusty plate on the high rack in the microwave oven

10. Press START/+30s button. Display shows ‘preheat’ at this step

11. When the microwave beeps, take out the crusty plate

12. Put mixtures on the crusty plate on the low rack

13. Put them in microwave oven and press START/+30s button

14. Once cooked, cool the biscuits

15. Serve them.

[To explore a world of delectable recipes, download Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone]

