[What’s Cooking] Festivities or Midnight Sweet Cravings, Treat Your Sweet Tooth with Suji Halwa

As we usher in the festivities, here’s another recipe to satiate your sweet tooth. After the delectable Besan Ladoo last week, this Friday, we bring you the recipe of Suji Halwa. A favorite in every part of the country, Suji Halwa also has many fans across the world and is often a go-to dessert, be it for festivities or late-night sweet cravings.
With a handful of ingredients and your Samsung microwave, you can make this dessert with ease by following these simple steps.
Cooking Time: 16 mins | Serving: 200 – 250g
Ingredients
Suji: 150g
Ghee: 4 Tablespoon
Sugar: 3/4 cup
Water: 3 cups
Dry Fruits: As per taste
Cardamom Powder: As per taste
Cooking Method
- To start, press the Hot Blast Auto button
- Then select the type of food that you are cooking by turning the Multi-Function Selector Dial
- In microwave safe glass bowl, add suji and ghee and mix well.
- Next add sugar, water and a pinch of cardamom powder. Mix well again.
- Put it in microwave oven and press a START/+30s button
- Once done, garnish with dry fruits of your choice.
- Serve hot.
