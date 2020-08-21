[What’s Cooking] Enjoy the Taste of Finger-Licking Spicy Chicken Pulao this Weekend

Another Friday is here and we are back with yet another interesting recipe for you to cook this weekend. Last week, we shared the recipe of a classic dish and this week too, we will share the recipe of yet another classic which is a satiating blend of chicken, whole spices and aromatic basmati rice that you can cook in your Samsung Smart Oven — Chicken Pulao.

You can certainly savour the umami taste of this dish in the comforts of your home. Best enjoyed with yogurt and the love of your family, this recipe is a super-duper hit. Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 26 minutes | Serving: 600-700 grams

Ingredients:

Basmati rice: 1 ½ cup

Boneless chicken: 4 pieces (2 legs, 2 thighs or 2 legs and 2 breasts)

Onions: 2 (medium size, sliced thinly)

Cloves: 4

Cinnamon: 1 inch

Black cardamom: 2

Pure ghee: 3 tablespoon

Chopped tomatoes: 2

Salt: 2 teaspoon

Garam Masala: 1 teaspoon

Red Chilli powder: 1 teaspoon

Garlic paste: 1 teaspoon

Ginger paste: 1 teaspoon

Water: 2 ½ cups

Cooking Method:

In microwave safe glass bowl, add ghee, onion, black cardamom and cook

When the microwave beeps, add rice, chicken, tomatoes, salt, garam masala, red chillies, garlic paste, ginger paste and water

Mix well and press start

Serve hot



[To explore a world of delectable recipes, download Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone]