[What’s Cooking] Enjoy the Taste of Finger-Licking Spicy Chicken Pulao this Weekend

Another Friday is here and we are back with yet another interesting recipe for you to cook this weekend. Last week, we shared the recipe of a classic dish and this week too, we will share the recipe of yet another classic which is a satiating blend of chicken, whole spices and aromatic basmati rice that you can cook in your Samsung Smart Oven — Chicken Pulao.
You can certainly savour the umami taste of this dish in the comforts of your home. Best enjoyed with yogurt and the love of your family, this recipe is a super-duper hit. Check out the recipe:
Cooking Time: 26 minutes | Serving: 600-700 grams
Ingredients:
Basmati rice: 1 ½ cup
Boneless chicken: 4 pieces (2 legs, 2 thighs or 2 legs and 2 breasts)
Onions: 2 (medium size, sliced thinly)
Cloves: 4
Cinnamon: 1 inch
Black cardamom: 2
Pure ghee: 3 tablespoon
Chopped tomatoes: 2
Salt: 2 teaspoon
Garam Masala: 1 teaspoon
Red Chilli powder: 1 teaspoon
Garlic paste: 1 teaspoon
Ginger paste: 1 teaspoon
Water: 2 ½ cups
Cooking Method:
- In microwave safe glass bowl, add ghee, onion, black cardamom and cook
- When the microwave beeps, add rice, chicken, tomatoes, salt, garam masala, red chillies, garlic paste, ginger paste and water
- Mix well and press start
- Serve hot
