[What’s Cooking] Enjoy the Crunch of Fresh Veggies with Vegetable Fried Rice this Weekend

With a weekend to look forward to, cooking up delicacies for your family can become a daunting task.
Churning out master chef recipes one after the other, this week too won’t be an exception. In fact, this weekend, we are suggesting a super simple but delicious dish that is both wholesome and teases your taste buds with different flavours.
So chop off some fresh veggies and keep aside some rice because this weekend we are cooking Vegetable Fried Rice in Samsung Smart Oven.
Check out the recipe:
Cooking Time : 21 minutes | Serving: 1 plate
Ingredients:
Onions (chopped finely): 1 large
Tomato (chopped finely): 1 large
Mixed vegetables: 4 cups
(carrots, beans, corns,
mushrooms or any other
vegetables of your choice)
Salt: As required
Milk: ½ teaspoon
Oil: 1 tablespoon
Water: 1 cup
Garlic cloves (chopped): 2 to 3
Red Chillies (chopped): 1
Baby corn (chopped): 3 to 4
Diced cabbage: 4 to 5 tablespoon
Sesame oil: ½ tablespoon
Green beans (Chopped): 4 to 5
Soy sauce: 1 teaspoon
Cooking Method
- In a microwave safe bowl, add rice and water
- For gravy, take another microwave safe bowl, add onions, tomato, mixed vegetables, salt, soya sauce, chilli, water and tomato sauce
- Put them in a microwave oven and press START/+30s button. In the third microwave safe bowl, add sesame oil, onion, tomatoes, garlic cloves, black pepper, mixed vegetables, salt , chilli powder, soya sauce, tomato sauce and keep aside.
- When the first beep happens, take the rice bowl out and keep the vegetable bowl in microwave
- Press START/+30s button again.
- Drain the water from rice.
- When the second beep happens, take out the vegetable bowl and stir the curry in the bowl
- Mix the vegetables with the rice and keep the bowl in microwave
- Press START/+30s button
- After cooking, take out and serve hot