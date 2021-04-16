[What’s Cooking] Enjoy the Crunch of Crispy Chicken this Weekend

The sound of the perfect crunch is so satisfying. But getting the right crunch is no child’s play. It needs the right proportion of everything. The batter has to be exact. But with Samsung microwave by your side, don’t worry. This weekend, chop off some chicken and get ready to enjoy the crackling sound of crispy chicken.

Cooking Time: 19 minutes | Serving: 250-300 grams

Ingredients

Chicken: 250 grams

Egg batter: 1

Red chilli powder: ¼ teaspoon

Salt: As required

Bread crumbs: ½ cup

Oil: 1-2 tablespoon

To Marinate

Butter: 2 tablespoon

Garlic paste: 2 teaspoon

Chilli powder: 1 ½ teaspoon

Cumin seeds powder: 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder: 2 teaspoon

Cinnamon: 1 teaspoon

Salt: As required

Cooking Method

1. Marinate the chicken pieces in butter, garlic paste, chilli powder, cumin seeds powder, coriander powder, cinnamon.

2. Mix well and refrigerate the pieces for an hour

3. Now in a microwave safe glass bowl, take the marinated chicken pieces and add oil and press START.

4. When the microwave beeps, add all other ingredients and press start again

5. Serve hot

