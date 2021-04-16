[What’s Cooking] Enjoy the Crunch of Crispy Chicken this Weekend

The sound of the perfect crunch is so satisfying. But getting the right crunch is no child’s play. It needs the right proportion of everything. The batter has to be exact. But with Samsung microwave by your side, don’t worry. This weekend, chop off some chicken and get ready to enjoy the crackling sound of crispy chicken.
Cooking Time: 19 minutes | Serving: 250-300 grams
Ingredients
Chicken: 250 grams
Egg batter: 1
Red chilli powder: ¼ teaspoon
Salt: As required
Bread crumbs: ½ cup
Oil: 1-2 tablespoon
To Marinate
Butter: 2 tablespoon
Garlic paste: 2 teaspoon
Chilli powder: 1 ½ teaspoon
Cumin seeds powder: 1 teaspoon
Coriander powder: 2 teaspoon
Cinnamon: 1 teaspoon
Salt: As required
Cooking Method
1. Marinate the chicken pieces in butter, garlic paste, chilli powder, cumin seeds powder, coriander powder, cinnamon.
2. Mix well and refrigerate the pieces for an hour
3. Now in a microwave safe glass bowl, take the marinated chicken pieces and add oil and press START.
4. When the microwave beeps, add all other ingredients and press start again
5. Serve hot
