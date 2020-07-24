[What’s Cooking] Enjoy Some Sweet Indulgence with Homemade Swiss Rolls

Thinking of something sweet? We totally get it. That’s why this Friday, we have a classic dessert that’s all about richness and a little bit of history—homemade Swiss rolls. Believed to have originated in Australia and not Switzerland, this spongy dessert has many names— Swiss log, roll cake, cream roll. In India, its also known as Jam roll.

But here’s a fun fact! The first recipe of Swiss roll appeared in the December edition of a journal in New York in 1852. And almost 200 years later, we are sharing the recipe of this technical dessert to make in your Samsung Smart Oven and cherish with your family.

Check Out the Recipe

Cooking Time: 8 minutes | Serving: 200-250 grams

Ingredients:

Refined flour: 80 grams

Condensed Milk: 100 grams

Butter: 50 grams

Soda Bi-carbonate: 1/8 teaspoon

Baking Powder: ½ teaspoon

Milk: ½ cup

Vanilla Essence: ½ teaspoon

Mix Fruit Jam: 2 tablespoon

Cooking Method

Preheat the oven at 130 degree Celsius with the Hot-blast function Grease and dust square cake tin of 8 inches. Sieve flour with baking powder and soda In a bowl, add condensed milk and butter. Beat well and add refined flour, essence for spoon dropping consistency Place the butter paper at the bottom of the tray and pour the batter on it Put in low rack. When the microwave beeps, select menu and cook Remove the cake on another butter paper and spread mix fruit jam over it Roll it and cut slices.