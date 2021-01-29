[What’s Cooking] Comfort Your Soul with the Classic Pasta

There are some days when you just want to pamper yourself with some comfort food. We know that feeling too! So this Friday, we bring to you a classic Italian dish that is loved by all and an absolute cracker of a dish— pasta.

So throw in a few veggies and get the most delicious pasta with just a tiny amount of help from your Samsung Smart Oven.

Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 20 minutes | Serving: 400-450 grams

Pasta: 200 grams

Chopped onions: 2 tabespoon

Chopped garlic:2 teaspoon

Chopped spinach: 75 grams

Cream: 1 cup

Grated cheese: 3 tablespoon

Butter: 2 tablespoon

Nutmeg powder: 1 pinch

Oregano: ½ teaspoon

Oil: 1 tablespoon

Water: 3 cups

Salt: As required

Ground pepper: As required

Cooking Method

1. In a microwave safe glass bowl, take pasta, water, oil and put it in the microwave.

2. Turn on the microwave and let the pasta boil.

3. Once the microwave beeps, drain out the water and keep the pasta aside.

4. In another bowl, add butter, chopped onion, chopped garlic, spinach, cream, nutmeg powder, salt, ground pepper and oregano.

5. Mix all the ingredients well and press START

6. After the microwave beeps, add the boiled pasta and the grated cheese. Mix them well.

7. Garnish and serve hot

