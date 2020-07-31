[What’s Cooking] Celebrate the spirit of festivals with Banarasi Kheer

It’s celebration time! With Eid and Rakshabandhan around the corner, one can already feel the festive cheer in the air. Traditionally, these festivals would have been celebrated with all loved ones getting together for fun, sharing a laugh, donning bright colours and enjoying the good times with a lavish spread of food.

But don’t let this somber your mood! Even if you can’t get together to celebrate the festivals, you can be there with each other through good food. This Friday, upholding the traditions of both the festivals, we decided to share the recipe of the good old Banarasi Kheer that you can easily make in your Samsung Smart Oven.

A must-have in all festivals, it’s a simple but gratifying Indian dessert that is often made to celebrate happy occasions.

So sit back, relax and enjoy the bowl full of sweetness and celebrate the spirit of the festivals.

Check out the recipe:

Cooking Time: 30 minutes | Serving: 600-700 grams

Ingredients:

Soaked rice: ½ cup

Milk: 1.5 liter

Condensed Milk: 100 ml

Chopped almonds: ½ cup

Chopped pistachios: 1/4th cup

Sugar: 1 teaspoon

Cooking Method

1. Press the Hot Blast Auto Button

2. Select the type of food that you are cooking by turning in Multi Function Selector Dial

3. In a microwave safe glass bowl, add milk, condensed milk and rice. Put it in a microwave oven and press a START/+30s button.

4. When the microwave beeps, add sugar, nuts and press START/+30s button again.

5. After cooking, serve and garnish with silver leaf.

